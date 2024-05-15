The highs and lows of US rents

The latest inflation numbers are in. This month's Consumer Price Index, or the CPI, is ... well, good and bad news for renters.

Shelter prices went up over the last year, but at a slower pace. Shelter makes up nearly a third of the CPI.

Today's episode: Rent. Where is it high? Where is it low? What exactly is "coffee milk"? The Indicator tours the U.S. to bring you the answers.

