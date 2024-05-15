Why a changing climate might mean less chocolate in the future

Enlarge this image Gabi Musat/Getty Images Gabi Musat/Getty Images

Chocolate may never be the same.

The majority of chocolate is made in just two countries and erratic weather from climate change is decreasing cocoa production. A handful of extreme weather events—from drought to heavy rainfall—could have lasting effects on the chocolate industry.

Yasmin Tayag, a food, health and science writer at The Atlantic, talks to host Emily Kwong about the cocoa shortage: What's causing it, how it's linked to poor farming conditions and potential solutions. Plus, they enjoy a chocolate alternative taste test.

Read Yasmin's full article.

Have a food science story you want us to cover? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced and fact checked by Berly McCoy and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Ko Takasugi-Czernowin was the audio engineer.