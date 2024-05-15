Accessibility links
Chocolate prices soar as climate change hurts cocoa production : Short Wave Chocolate may never be the same. The majority of chocolate is made in just two countries and erratic weather from climate change is decreasing cocoa production. A handful of extreme weather events—from drought to heavy rainfall—could have lasting effects on the chocolate industry. Yasmin Tayag, a food, health and science writer at The Atlantic, talks to host Emily Kwong about the cocoa shortage: What's causing it, how it's linked to poor farming conditions and potential solutions. Plus, they enjoy a chocolate alternative taste test.

Read Yasmin's full article.

Have a food science story you want us to cover? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Short Wave

Why a changing climate might mean less chocolate in the future

Listen · 13:08
  • Download
Chocolate plates on black background
Gabi Musat/Getty Images
Gabi Musat/Getty Images

Chocolate may never be the same.

The majority of chocolate is made in just two countries and erratic weather from climate change is decreasing cocoa production. A handful of extreme weather events—from drought to heavy rainfall—could have lasting effects on the chocolate industry.

Today's episode was produced and fact checked by Berly McCoy and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Ko Takasugi-Czernowin was the audio engineer.