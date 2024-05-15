In Good Health: How We Live With Chronic Illness

Over half of adults in America live with a chronic illness.

Nearly 1 in 5 people who have heart disease or have had a cardiac arrest also have depression. And for people who have been diagnosed with cancer around 42 percent have experienced depression.

Today, as part of our series "In Good Health," we talk about the intersection between chronic conditions like heart disease and our mental wellbeing.

