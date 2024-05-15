Accessibility links
In Good Health: How We Live With Chronic Illness : 1A Over half of adults in America live with a chronic illness.

Nearly 1 in 5 people who have heart disease or have had a cardiac arrest also have depression. And for people who have been diagnosed with cancer around 42 percent have experienced depression.

Today, as part of our series "In Good Health," we talk about the intersection between chronic conditions like heart disease and our mental wellbeing.

In Good Health: How We Live With Chronic Illness

A bottle of antidepressant pills named Effexor is shown photographed in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A bottle of antidepressant pills named Effexor is shown photographed in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

