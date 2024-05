Caitlin Clark plays her first regular season game in the WNBA The WNBA season tipped off Tuesday night, and the marquee game was in Connecticut as the Sun took on the Indiana Fever and their new star: Caitlin Clark. The Sun beat the Fever 92-71.

Caitlin Clark plays her first regular season game in the WNBA The WNBA season tipped off Tuesday night, and the marquee game was in Connecticut as the Sun took on the Indiana Fever and their new star: Caitlin Clark. The Sun beat the Fever 92-71.