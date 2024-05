An aspiring music group win NPR's Tiny Desk Contest NPR Music's amateur songwriter competition, Tiny Desk Contest, reveals another winner. Nearly 7,000 artists entered the contest for the 10th anniversary title.

Music News An aspiring music group win NPR's Tiny Desk Contest An aspiring music group win NPR's Tiny Desk Contest Listen · 6:58 6:58 NPR Music's amateur songwriter competition, Tiny Desk Contest, reveals another winner. Nearly 7,000 artists entered the contest for the 10th anniversary title. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor