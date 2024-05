The American Kennel Club recognized a new breed at the Westminster dog show Mando, a Lancashire Heeler, became the 201st breed to be officially recognized by the American Kennel Club. It was a miniature poodle that took Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Animals The American Kennel Club recognized a new breed at the Westminster dog show The American Kennel Club recognized a new breed at the Westminster dog show Listen · 1:38 1:38 Mando, a Lancashire Heeler, became the 201st breed to be officially recognized by the American Kennel Club. It was a miniature poodle that took Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor