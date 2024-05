2 British twins went on vacation in Mexico and faced a life-or-death battle Three years ago Melissa and Georgia Laurie were swimming in a river when a crocodile dragged Melissa under water. Georgia fought the crocodile, and now King Charles has given her a medal for bravery.

