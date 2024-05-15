British twins went on vacation in Mexico and faced a life-or-death battle

Three years ago Melissa and Georgia Laurie were swimming in a river when a crocodile dragged Melissa under water. Georgia fought the crocodile, and now King Charles has given her a medal for bravery.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two British twins went on vacation in Mexico and did not expect a life-or-death battle. Melissa and Georgia Laurie went swimming in a river. A guide said it was safe, and then a crocodile dragged Melissa under the water. Georgia jumped in to save Melissa and fought the crocodile off twice. She even punched it in the head. That was three years ago. Now Georgia receives an honor. King Charles gives her a medal for bravery. It's MORNING EDITION.

