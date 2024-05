On Israel's Independence Day, a rally calls for Jewish settlements in Gaza Senior Israeli government ministers advocated for the settlements — presenting a political obstacle for Prime Minister Netanyahu, who hasn't articulated a clear plan for who will rule Gaza post war.

