Examining the protests that have engulfed many colleges across the country NPR's Michel Martin speaks with author, attorney and former South Carolina state lawmaker Bakari Sellers about the college campus protests. His father was a prominent student activist in the 1960s.

National Examining the protests that have engulfed many colleges across the country Examining the protests that have engulfed many colleges across the country Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with author, attorney and former South Carolina state lawmaker Bakari Sellers about the college campus protests. His father was a prominent student activist in the 1960s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor