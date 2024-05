Communities are evacuated as wildfire season gets underway in Canada Wildfires have forced evacuations in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. Parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas are seeing poor air quality due to smoke.

