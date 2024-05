Gaza will be 'one big displacement camp' for the foreseeable future, journalist says The Economist Middle East correspondent Gregg Carlstrom explains why some Arab leaders hate Hamas, fear Iran and have some sympathy for Israel — although not for how Israel is waging the war.

Middle East Gaza will be 'one big displacement camp' for the foreseeable future, journalist says