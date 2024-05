Is this the beginning of the end of beauty pageants? NPR's Juana Summers talks with Amy Argetsinger, author of There She Was: The Secret History of Miss America, about the recent controversy surrounding the resignations of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

Culture Is this the beginning of the end of beauty pageants? Is this the beginning of the end of beauty pageants? Listen · 4:44 4:44 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Amy Argetsinger, author of There She Was: The Secret History of Miss America, about the recent controversy surrounding the resignations of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor