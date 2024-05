A bird flu outbreak among dairy cows sparks new warnings about unpasteurized milk An outbreak of avian flu in dairy cow herds has resurfaced long-simmering tensions between the federal government and raw milk advocates, who downplay concerns that health officials have raised.

