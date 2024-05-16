Birds are migrating north. Here's how you can help them

The Supreme Court ruled that a map that draws a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana can be used in this year's elections. Law professor Spencer Overton explains its impact.

And, patients in Gaza with conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson's and cerebral palsy are uniquely challenged by the ongoing violence. Dr. Jomana Al-Hinti talks about the need for neurologists in Gaza.

Then, the Department of Health and Human Services has barred disability discrimination in health care. Disability Scoop's Michelle Diament breaks down the new rule and how it relates to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Finally, this week is peak time for bird migration in the northern part of the U.S. But lights and windows can make their journey tougher. Scientist Andrew Farnsworth explains how people can help.

