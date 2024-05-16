Fearing Criminal Penalties, Voter Registration Groups In Florida Scale Back

Florida recently increased criminal penalties for mistakes and possible fraud by groups who work to register voters. The move has led many of the groups to dramatically scale back their efforts to limit their legal risk. That could lead to lower turnout rates for young voters and voters of color in November.



