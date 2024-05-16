'Babes' gives us a funny (and gross) portrait of parenthood

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gwen Capistran/Neon Gwen Capistran/Neon

The new movie Babes stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau as longtime best friends who've made very different life choices. It's also about the inherent joys, stressors, and grossness of parenthood, and what it means to embrace your chosen family. It's the feature directorial debut of Pamela Adlon (Better Things).

