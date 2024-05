President Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to 2 debates The two 2024 presidential candidates are bypassing the matchups organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to commission co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf.

