Military aid for Israel is putting President Biden in a tight political spot at home The White House paused a shipment of bombs to Israel out of concern they would be used in Rafah. But this week, the Biden administration announced it is moving ahead on a new sale of arms to Israel.

Politics Military aid for Israel is putting President Biden in a tight political spot at home Military aid for Israel is putting President Biden in a tight political spot at home Listen · 3:32 3:32 The White House paused a shipment of bombs to Israel out of concern they would be used in Rafah. But this week, the Biden administration announced it is moving ahead on a new sale of arms to Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor