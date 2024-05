The Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas is closing this summer The Mirage which helped spur a construction boom on Las Vegas' world famous Strip says it won't take reservations past July 14. It hosted various shows including Siegfried and Roy's tiger-taming act.

