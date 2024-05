After Israelis mark their independence, Palestinians recall their displacement After Israel marked its 76th Independence Day, Palestinians mourn what they call the 'Nakba," or Catastrophe, amid increasing death and displacement in Gaza.We hear voices from the West Bank.

Middle East After Israelis mark their independence, Palestinians recall their displacement After Israelis mark their independence, Palestinians recall their displacement Audio will be available later today. After Israel marked its 76th Independence Day, Palestinians mourn what they call the 'Nakba," or Catastrophe, amid increasing death and displacement in Gaza.We hear voices from the West Bank. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor