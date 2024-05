Students in Virginia county protest inadequate school facilities for Black students Part of the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision concerned dilapidated schools for Black students. Decades later some schools with large minority populations are again in need of repairs.

National Students in Virginia county protest inadequate school facilities for Black students Students in Virginia county protest inadequate school facilities for Black students Audio will be available later today. Part of the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision concerned dilapidated schools for Black students. Decades later some schools with large minority populations are again in need of repairs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor