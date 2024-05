New concert documentary has behind-the-scenes look at Spingsteen's latest tour Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is coming to Disney+ and Hulu in October. It feature interviews with the musicians as they figure out their performance setlists and other issues.

Movies New concert documentary has behind-the-scenes look at Spingsteen's latest tour New concert documentary has behind-the-scenes look at Spingsteen's latest tour Listen · 0:28 0:28 Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is coming to Disney+ and Hulu in October. It feature interviews with the musicians as they figure out their performance setlists and other issues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor