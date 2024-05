AI-generated articles are permeating major news publications NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Maggie Harrison Dupre, staff writer at Futurism, about her reporting into AI-generated articles appearing on major news publications.

Technology AI-generated articles are permeating major news publications AI-generated articles are permeating major news publications Listen · 7:13 7:13 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Maggie Harrison Dupre, staff writer at Futurism, about her reporting into AI-generated articles appearing on major news publications. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor