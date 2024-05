Trump lost Minnesota twice. Here's why he's making an effort in the state this year While Donald Trump has never won Minnesota, this year his campaign thinks he may have a chance. State Democratic leaders are also viewing the state as competitive and not taking it for granted.

Elections Trump lost Minnesota twice. Here's why he's making an effort in the state this year Trump lost Minnesota twice. Here's why he's making an effort in the state this year Listen · 3:54 3:54 While Donald Trump has never won Minnesota, this year his campaign thinks he may have a chance. State Democratic leaders are also viewing the state as competitive and not taking it for granted. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor