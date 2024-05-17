Accessibility links
Podcast: Trump Criminal Trial Latest, Maryland Senate Race : The NPR Politics Podcast Michael Cohen, a former Donald Trump attorney and central witness for the prosecution, testified against the former president in court this week. His appearance is a sign the case could soon reach its conclusion.

And President Biden and Trump will meet for at least two debates before November's election. Also, Maryland's expensive primary race has ended, and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks will face Republican Larry Hogan, a popular former governor whose candidacy could flip a Senate seat in the blue state to GOP control.

This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, political reporter Ximena Bustillo, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

The NPR Politics Podcast

Roundup: Michael Cohen Testifies Against Trump And Maryland's Senate Race Is Set

Roundup: Michael Cohen Testifies Against Trump And Maryland's Senate Race Is Set

Listen · 25:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197956407/1252209659" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Angela Alsobrooks listens to reporters questions during a news conference at the Prince George's County Courthouse in Upper Marlboro, Md. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Angela Alsobrooks listens to reporters questions during a news conference at the Prince George's County Courthouse in Upper Marlboro, Md.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Michael Cohen, a former Donald Trump attorney and central witness for the prosecution, testified against the former president in court this week. His appearance is a sign the case could soon reach its conclusion.

And President Biden and Trump will meet for at least two debates before November's election. Also, Maryland's expensive primary race has ended, and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks will face Republican Larry Hogan, a popular former governor whose candidacy could flip a Senate seat in the blue state to GOP control.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.