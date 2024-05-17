Roundup: Michael Cohen Testifies Against Trump And Maryland's Senate Race Is Set

Michael Cohen, a former Donald Trump attorney and central witness for the prosecution, testified against the former president in court this week. His appearance is a sign the case could soon reach its conclusion.



And President Biden and Trump will meet for at least two debates before November's election. Also, Maryland's expensive primary race has ended, and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks will face Republican Larry Hogan, a popular former governor whose candidacy could flip a Senate seat in the blue state to GOP control.

