Tig Notaro is a Grammy and Emmy nominated stand-up comedian. Unlike a lot of her colleagues, she didn't really get into standup until later in her adult years.

Tig's humor is concrete and personal at times, and surreal at others. In 2012, Notaro was diagnosed with breast cancer. When she got her diagnosis, she went on stage in LA and talked about it. That material became a special called Live (or maybe Live).

The last time Tig was on the show was 2017. She'd just co-created her own TV show called One Mississippi. A semi-autobiographical dramedy in which Tig's character returns back home to Mississippi. It ran for two seasons on Amazon Prime. Among other things, it had a storyline that paralleled the sexual misconduct of a comedian whose name she couldn't get out of the show's production credits.

Since then Notaro has appeared in countless movies and TV shows and released three stand-up specials. Her latest is called Hello, Again. In it, Tig talks about parenthood, marriage and bizarre encounters with airline employees.

Tig joins the show to talk about her new special and her work in comedy. She also talks to us about her time starring in a Star Trek show!