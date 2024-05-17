New Music Friday: The best albums out May 17 : All Songs Considered NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Hazel Cills discuss new releases by Billie Eilish, Portishead's Beth Gibbons and Rapsody.



Featured albums:

- Billie Eilish, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

- Rapsody, 'Please Don't Cry'

- Beth Gibbons, 'Lives Outgrown'



Other notable albums out May 17:

- Shellac, 'To All Trains'

- The Avett Brothers, 'The Avett Brothers'

- V/A, 'Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense'

- Mach-Hommy, '#RICHAXXHAITIAN'

- Cage the Elephant, 'Neon Pill'

- of Montreal, 'Lady on the Cusp'

- Wu-Lu, 'Learning To Swim On Empty'

- Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band, 'Loophole'

- The Lovely Eggs, 'Eggistentialism'

- Kaia Kater, 'Strange Medicine'

- Álvaro Díaz, 'SAYONARA'

- ZAYN, 'Room Under the Stairs'

- One Step Closer, 'All You Embrace'

- A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, 'Better Off Alone'

- Crumb, 'AMAMA'

- Lightheaded, 'Combustible Gems'

- Pallbearer, 'Mind Burns Alive'

- Joywave, 'Permanent Pleasure'

- Blitzen Trapper, '100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions'

- Payroll Giovanni, 'Have Money, Have Heart' EP

- UFOmammut, 'Hidden'

- SQÜRL, 'Music for Man Ray'

- pub, 'process the wise'



