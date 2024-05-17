New Music Friday: The best albums out May 17
New Music Friday: The best albums out May 17
NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Hazel Cills discuss new releases by Billie Eilish, Portishead's Beth Gibbons and Rapsody.
Featured albums:
- Billie Eilish, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'
- Rapsody, 'Please Don't Cry'
- Beth Gibbons, 'Lives Outgrown'
Other notable albums out May 17:
- Shellac, 'To All Trains'
- The Avett Brothers, 'The Avett Brothers'
- V/A, 'Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense'
- Mach-Hommy, '#RICHAXXHAITIAN'
- Cage the Elephant, 'Neon Pill'
- of Montreal, 'Lady on the Cusp'
- Wu-Lu, 'Learning To Swim On Empty'
- Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band, 'Loophole'
- The Lovely Eggs, 'Eggistentialism'
- Kaia Kater, 'Strange Medicine'
- Álvaro Díaz, 'SAYONARA'
- ZAYN, 'Room Under the Stairs'
- One Step Closer, 'All You Embrace'
- A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, 'Better Off Alone'
- Crumb, 'AMAMA'
- Lightheaded, 'Combustible Gems'
- Pallbearer, 'Mind Burns Alive'
- Joywave, 'Permanent Pleasure'
- Blitzen Trapper, '100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions'
- Payroll Giovanni, 'Have Money, Have Heart' EP
- UFOmammut, 'Hidden'
- SQÜRL, 'Music for Man Ray'
- pub, 'process the wise'