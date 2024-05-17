Accessibility links
Making sense of Biden's tariffs and CPA education : The Indicator from Planet Money Indicators of the Week is back. This time, an in-depth look at what Biden's massive tariffs on Chinese imports might mean for inflation and jobs. After that, why it may soon become easier to become a certified public accountant, addressing that nagging CPA shortage.

Trade wars and talent shortages

It may soon get easier to become a certified public accountant, reducing the number of required college credit hours from 150 to 120. SOPA Images/Lightrocket hide caption

It may soon get easier to become a certified public accountant, reducing the number of required college credit hours from 150 to 120.

