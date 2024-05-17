The future of sustainability: Moving beyond 'reduce, reuse, recycle'

"Reduce, reuse, recycle." We've heard that for decades - but does it work? This hour, TED speakers reimagine the well-known slogan and reconsider how we think about what we consume and throw away.

Guests include right-to-repair advocate Gay Gordon-Byrne, materials scientist Andrew Dent, technologist Jamie Beard and animal scientist Ermias Kebreab.

Original broadcast date: May 20, 2022

