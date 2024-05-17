Biden's Morehouse College Speech, Alabama Autoworkers Union Vote, Daniel Perry Pardon

President Biden meets leaders of Black sororities and fraternities ahead of delivering the commencement address at Morehouse College as campus protests continue. Autoworkers in Alabama will vote on whether or not to unionize a Mercedes-Benz plant. And Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has pardoned Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murdering Garrett Foster at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.



