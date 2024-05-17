Accessibility links
What did the internet call 'satanic'? Find out in the NPR news quiz What looks like "a ghost emerging from a pool of vomit"? Are meme stocks back? And what's up with the Trump-Biden debates? Plus: orcas with a thirst for violence and more Miss USA drama.
A quiz.
Special Series

The NPR news quiz

Have you been paying attention?

What did the internet call 'satanic'? Find out in the news quiz

Enlarge this image

From left: Harrison Butker, a slug, JoJo Siwa Jason Hanna/Getty Images; Vicky Barlow/@thehidephotography; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jason Hanna/Getty Images; Vicky Barlow/@thehidephotography; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

From left: Harrison Butker, a slug, JoJo Siwa

Jason Hanna/Getty Images; Vicky Barlow/@thehidephotography; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sunday, May 19, marks the one-year anniversary of the NPR news quiz, which opened with Victor Wembanyama and ended with a rainbow slug. Since then, the news has gifted us such fodder as ChatGPT, George Santos, British royals and Barbie. We learned that Jack Smith had a mullet; that one of the Barbies, unlike J. Robert Oppenheimer, has a Nobel Prize in Physics; and that a spotless baby giraffe is kind of creepy.

So, were you paying attention — all year? We hope so.

Loading...

A quiz.
Special Series

The NPR news quiz

Have you been paying attention?