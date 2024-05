Minor-league hockey team in Athens, Ga., is christened the Rock Lobsters The name is a nod to the hometown B-52s, whose debut single shares the same name. The moniker will be accompanied by a logo of a lobster holding a hockey stick doubling as an electric guitar.

