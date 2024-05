A young man avoids Myanmar's conscription service by fleeing to Thailand As the civil war in Myanmar rages on, the country's military junta is forcibly conscripting young people to replenish its depleted ranks, but many are fleeing.

A young man avoids Myanmar's conscription service by fleeing to Thailand

As the civil war in Myanmar rages on, the country's military junta is forcibly conscripting young people to replenish its depleted ranks, but many are fleeing.