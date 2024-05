20 years ago Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriage Just after midnight on May 17, 2004, same-sex couples began filling out marriage license applications at Cambridge City Hall. One married couple looks back on their wedding and how it's gone since.

National 20 years ago Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriage 20 years ago Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriage Listen · 2:15 2:15 Just after midnight on May 17, 2004, same-sex couples began filling out marriage license applications at Cambridge City Hall. One married couple looks back on their wedding and how it's gone since. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor