Troubled plane-maker Boeing holds its annual shareholders meeting on Friday The airplane maker continues to answer difficult questions about production and quality control lapses on its 737 Max jets.

Business Troubled plane-maker Boeing holds its annual shareholders meeting on Friday Troubled plane-maker Boeing holds its annual shareholders meeting on Friday Audio will be available later today. The airplane maker continues to answer difficult questions about production and quality control lapses on its 737 Max jets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor