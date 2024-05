Fans have been desperate for the next installment of 'Grand Theft Auto' Grand Theft Auto 5 came out more than 10 years ago, and developer Rockstar Games has finally announced a release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 — Fall 2025. Some fans feel it isn't soon enough.

