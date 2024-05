A new U.S. pier starts operations off Gaza. Advocates say the aid isn't nearly enough The U.S. military is delivering aid at a pier in Gaza, but aid groups fear it's just a drop in the ocean of need.

Middle East A new U.S. pier starts operations off Gaza. Advocates say the aid isn't nearly enough A new U.S. pier starts operations off Gaza. Advocates say the aid isn't nearly enough Listen · 6:09 6:09 The U.S. military is delivering aid at a pier in Gaza, but aid groups fear it's just a drop in the ocean of need. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor