Beloved football manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool This weekend will be Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp's last match in charge of the team he's been with for almost nine years. He's a fan favorite for his personality and relationship with the city.

Sports Beloved football manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool Beloved football manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool Listen · 2:07 2:07 This weekend will be Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp's last match in charge of the team he's been with for almost nine years. He's a fan favorite for his personality and relationship with the city. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor