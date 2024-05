Interstate travel becomes a target for the anti-abortion movement with Texas filing Signaling a new tactic by anti-abortion groups, a Texas man has taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend over her alleged out-of-state abortion. Texas has a strict abortion ban.

Interstate travel becomes a target for the anti-abortion movement with Texas filing Signaling a new tactic by anti-abortion groups, a Texas man has taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend over her alleged out-of-state abortion. Texas has a strict abortion ban.