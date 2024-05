Brittany Howard makes acting debut as a pony with big dreams in 'Thelma the Unicorn' Singer-songwriter Brittany Howard makes her voice acting debut in Thelma the Unicorn, a mini pony who longs to be a star, and her dream comes true when she disguises herself as a unicorn.

Movie Interviews

Listen · 7:59