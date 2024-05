Ohio reviews diversity scholarships Ohio's Republican attorney general ordered state universities to end scholarships that use race-based criteria, saying they're unconstitutional after 2023's Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.

Education Ohio reviews diversity scholarships Ohio reviews diversity scholarships Listen · 3:54 3:54 Ohio's Republican attorney general ordered state universities to end scholarships that use race-based criteria, saying they're unconstitutional after 2023's Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor