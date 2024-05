Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested in Kentucky on the way to tournament World champion golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and booked into jail in Louisville, Kentucky, Friday morning for not following police commands after a traffic fatality near a golf course.

