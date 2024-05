#2440: Mom is Sprung from the Slammer : The Best of Car Talk Were Click and Clack part of some horrible experiment in child-rearing or were they just born that way? Their mother, Elizabeth, joins them on Mother's Day to ponder where she went so terribly wrong with these two on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

The Best of Car Talk #2440: Mom is Sprung from the Slammer #2440: Mom is Sprung from the Slammer Listen · 40:36 40:36 Were Click and Clack part of some horrible experiment in child-rearing or were they just born that way? Their mother, Elizabeth, joins them on Mother's Day to ponder where she went so terribly wrong with these two on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor