Best Of: Kathleen Hanna / Tyler James Williams : Fresh Air Musician, activist, and punk pioneer Kathleen Hanna talks about being at the epicenter of the '90s riot grrrl movement. She talks about the early days of Bikini Kill and writing the anthem "Rebel Girl."



Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Claire Messud's new novel.



Also, actor Tyler James Williams shares the motivation behind his role as a no-nonsense teacher on the hit series Abbott Elementary.

Fresh Air Best Of: Kathleen Hanna / Tyler James Williams Best Of: Kathleen Hanna / Tyler James Williams Listen · 48:23 48:23 Musician, activist, and punk pioneer Kathleen Hanna talks about being at the epicenter of the '90s riot grrrl movement. She talks about the early days of Bikini Kill and writing the anthem "Rebel Girl."



Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Claire Messud's new novel.



Also, actor Tyler James Williams shares the motivation behind his role as a no-nonsense teacher on the hit series Abbott Elementary. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor