Maya Hawke talks remixing Hannah Montana and fighting Mumford and Sons

Enlarge this image Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Musician and actor Maya Hawke had a breakout year 2019, when she landed the role of Robin in Stranger Things and released her first two singles. She's gonna do it all again in 2024, with a new album called Chaos Angel, a role in Pixar's Inside Out 2, and a new movie called Wildcat, where she lends her talents to an up-and-coming director: her dad, Ethan.