Accessibility links
Maya Hawke talks remixing Hannah Montana and fighting Mumford and Sons : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Actor and singer Maya Hawke joins us to talk Stranger Things, childhood songs, and folk music beefs with panelists Adam Burke, Faith Salie, and Negin Farsad.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Maya Hawke talks remixing Hannah Montana and fighting Mumford and Sons

Maya Hawke talks remixing Hannah Montana and fighting Mumford and Sons

Listen · 47:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908817/1252290115" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Maya Hawke attends the North Shore Animal League America's 2023 Celebration Of Rescue at Tribeca 360 in New York City.
Enlarge this image
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Maya Hawke attends the North Shore Animal League America&#039;s 2023 Celebration Of Rescue at Tribeca 360 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Musician and actor Maya Hawke had a breakout year 2019, when she landed the role of Robin in Stranger Things and released her first two singles. She's gonna do it all again in 2024, with a new album called Chaos Angel, a role in Pixar's Inside Out 2, and a new movie called Wildcat, where she lends her talents to an up-and-coming director: her dad, Ethan.