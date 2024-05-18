Has the prosecution proved its case against Trump?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images

For this episode of Trump's Trials, host Scott Detrow speaks with NPR political reporter Ximena Bustillo and Boston University law professor Jed Shugerman.



The prosecution's star witness, Michael Cohen was on the stand for three days this week. He testified about the alleged scheme to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels and the alleged business fraud that followed. Cohen placed former President Trump at the scene saying he was aware and involved in the alleged cover up.



But Cohen is an admitted liar and the defense called into question his credibility.



Cohen is expected back on the stand on Monday and is likely the prosecution's final witness. Closing statements may begin as soon as Tuesday.



Topics include:

- Michael Cohen testimony

- What prosecution needs to prove

- What's next



Follow the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for new episodes each Saturday.



Sign up for sponsor-free episodes and support NPR's political journalism at plus.npr.org/trumpstrials.



Email the show at trumpstrials@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Tyler Bartlam and was edited by Adam Raney. Our executive producers are Beth Donovan and Sami Yenigun. Eric Marrapodi is NPR's Vice President of News Programming.