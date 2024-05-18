Accessibility links
Maya Hawke plays Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" Maya Hawke broke out in 2019, with a role in Stranger Things and her first single. Now, she's got a new album and a new movie in the same month, but can she answer our questions about birdwatchers?

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

'Wait Wait' for May 18, 2024: With Not My Job guest Maya Hawke

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Alzo Slade, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Maya Hawke and panelists Negin Farsad, Adam Burke and Faith Salie. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Maya Hawke attends the North Shore Animal League America's 2023 Celebration Of Rescue at Tribeca 360 in New York City.
Enlarge this image
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Maya Hawke attends the North Shore Animal League America&#039;s 2023 Celebration Of Rescue at Tribeca 360 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Who's Bill This Time
Joe Vs The Volcano; Mr. Cheese's Last Tour; Interoffice Romance

Panel Questions
A New Irish Goodbye

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories of well-meaning gifts that didn't quite work, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz singer and actor Maya Hawke on birdwatchers
Musician and actor Maya Hawke had a breakout year 2019, when she landed the role of Robin in Stranger Things and released her first two singles. She's gonna do it all again in 2024, with a new album called Chaos Angel, a role in Pixar's Inside Out 2, and a new movie called Wildcat, which just so happens to be directed by her dad, Ethan.

Panel Questions
The Quest For a New Word For Quest; A Graduation Situation

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Another Reason To Go Outside; How To Get Some Free Bubbly; The Perfect Conversation Partner

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that they're retiring their animatronic band, what's next for Chuck E. Cheese?

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!