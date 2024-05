Mercedes-Benz workers vote against unionizing Alabama plant, halting UAW's streak Mercedes-Benz workers voted against union representation in Alabama, a defeat for the United Auto Workers.

Business Mercedes-Benz workers vote against unionizing Alabama plant, halting UAW's streak Mercedes-Benz workers vote against unionizing Alabama plant, halting UAW's streak Listen · 3:43 3:43 Mercedes-Benz workers voted against union representation in Alabama, a defeat for the United Auto Workers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor