Peter S. Beagle on his new novel, the hero's journey, and why villains talk so much A reluctant hero's quest, a can-do princess, and an evil wizard who just can not shut up: NPR's Scott Simon talks with Peter S. Beagle about his new novel, "I'm Afraid You've Got Dragons."

Author Interviews Peter S. Beagle on his new novel, the hero's journey, and why villains talk so much Peter S. Beagle on his new novel, the hero's journey, and why villains talk so much Audio will be available later today. A reluctant hero's quest, a can-do princess, and an evil wizard who just can not shut up: NPR's Scott Simon talks with Peter S. Beagle about his new novel, "I'm Afraid You've Got Dragons." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor